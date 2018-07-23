Differently-abled woman lynched by mob in Madhya Pradesh on suspicion of child-lifting; 12 arrested by police

Singrauli: A woman was lynched allegedly by a mob in Madhya Pradesh on suspicion that she was a child-lifter, police said on Monday.

The woman, who appeared to be differently-abled, was killed by the mob in Bhosh village under the Morwa police station on 19 July, Morwa sub-divisional officer of police KS Dwivedi said. Believed to be aged between 25 to 30 years, the woman is yet to be unidentified, he said.

The lynching took place amid rumours on WhatsApp that child-lifters were on the prowl in rural areas of the district, the officer said. The rumours were circulating for the last one month, Dwivedi said. Twelve people were arrested on Sunday in connection with the lynching incident and produced today in a local court, which sent them to jail, Dwivedi said.

Dwivedi said some people spotted the woman roaming in the village around 9.30 pm on 19 July. They stopped her, suspecting her to be a child-lifter and hit her with lathis and axes, Dwivedi said. After killing the woman, the mob dumped her body in a drain in a forested area of Bhosh, some 90 kilometers from the district headquarters, he said. Some villagers spotted the body on 20 July and informed the police, he added.

The police arrested 12 people and booked them for rioting and murder, among other charges under the Indian Penal Code, the Dwivedi said. He said efforts are on to identify the deceased.

The Singrauli episode is the latest in a spate of incidents of lynching and mob violence reported from across the country. A few weeks ago, five nomads were lynched in Dhule village of Maharashtra on suspicion that they were child-lifters.

On Friday, a man was beaten to death in Rajasthan on suspicion of cow smuggling. The Supreme Court recently took a strong view of such incidents and asked the Centre to frame a separate law to tackle this menace.