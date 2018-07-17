Football world cup 2018

Differently-abled woman beaten up in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on suspicion of being child-lifter

India Press Trust of India Jul 17, 2018 13:05:20 IST

Dhupguri: A mentally deranged woman has been beaten up in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal on suspicion of being a child-lifter, police said on Tuesday.

Representational image. Reuters

The incident occurred on Monday evening at around 8 pm at Barogharia Gram Panchayat area in Dhupguri Block. Locals claimed that the woman was spotted in the neighbourhood for the past few days and used candies to lure children.

"There have been incidents of child trafficking here. We found that the woman was carrying several candies," Samir Roy, a resident of Barogharia said. The bruised woman was taken to a hospital on Monday and was released after initial treatment.

"We are investigating the incident. We have taken the differently-abled woman into our custody," Jalpaiguri superintendent of police Amitava Maity said.


