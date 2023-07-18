Taking a dig at the opposition meeting in Bengaluru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 26 parties have gathered together for 2024 polls but their label and product are different.

Virtually inaugurating the new integrated terminal building of the Veer Savarkar Airport, the Prime Minister launched a scathing attack on the opposition parties, saying that their mantra is “of, by and for the family”.

PM Modi said “People are saying that this gathering is to promote corruption. The opposition parties have given a clean chit to the DMK despite corruption cases in Tamil Nadu. The Left and the Congress are also mum on panchayat poll violence in West Bengal despite attacks on their cadre.”

“They (opposition parties) are not concerned about the development of the children of the country’s poor. Their common minimum programme is to increase corruption in their family,” he said.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi takes a swipe at the Opposition; says, "…Today, people of the country have already decided to bring us back in 2024. So, people who are responsible for the plight of India have opened their shops…24 ke liye 26 hone waale rajnaitik dalon par ye bada… pic.twitter.com/UewufX8MQJ — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023

PM Modi said, “People of the country say that this is a ‘Kattar Bhrashtachar Sammelan’… Another speciality of this meeting is that if someone is out on bail in a corruption of crores of rupees, they are seen with great respect. If the entire family is out on bail, they are more honoured… If someone insults a community and is punished by the court, he is honoured…”

The Opposition parties gathered for the 2nd of the joint meeting in Bengaluru while the NDA is holding a meeting of its allies later in the evening today.

BJP president J P Nadda had said on Monday that 38 parties have confirmed their participation in its meeting and slammed the opposition leaders’ unity efforts as a “selfish” exercise to protect themselves from action in cases of corruption of over Rs 20 lakh crore.

“The NDA will resolve that the country will again elect its government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. The country has decided that…,” Nadda told a press conference a day before the ruling alliance and the opposition parties hold their meetings as their campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls gathers pace.