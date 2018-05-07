You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Didn't ask officials to stop trains to expedite Uttar Pradesh BJP chief's arrival, says MP Satish Gautam

India PTI May 07, 2018 07:01:40 IST

Lucknow: A video of BJP MP Satish Gautam went viral on social media in which he is seen asking someone over the phone to stop all trains to ensure Vaishali Express carrying his party's UP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey arrived at Aligarh station on priority.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

However, when contacted, the Aligarh MP claimed he was not directing any railway official but was talking to a party worker.

Speaking to PTI, he said Pandey was scheduled to arrive in Aligarh on Vaishali Express, and the train was running almost 6 hours late.

"Saari gariyon ko rok lo aur jaldi se Vaishali Express ko nikalo, 15 minutes mein mujhe yahan gaari chahiye. Tum Vaishali ke liye tatkaal bolo. Pata karo, Vaishali 10 minute mein yahan chaahiye (Stop all the trains, and give way to Vaishali Express. I want the train here in 15 minutes. Check immediately, I want Vaishali here in 10 minutes)," he was heard saying in the video.

When the MP's reaction was sought on the video, he counter-questioned, "Can you tell me who I was speaking to? Can you bring his statement?"

Asked whether he was speaking to the station master, Gautam said, "I was not speaking to any railway official. If I had spoken to any railway official, then either the phone recording of the conversation be brought out or the official be presented before me".

He said he was talking to a party worker.


Updated Date: May 07, 2018 07:01 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad look to continue winning run against Delhi Daredevils



Top Stories




Cricket Scores