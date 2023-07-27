Did your car get submerged in floods? Know how to claim insurance

With heavy monsoon downpours causing road cave-ins, floods, and landslides, the country is facing significant damage to life and property.

Many people are worried about the high cost of repairing flood-damaged vehicles and whether their motor insurance will cover it.

Here are some important things to keep in mind

– Comprehensive Insurance is essential to get coverage for flood damage and other natural calamities, although certain aspects like engine or gearbox damages may not be covered.

– To fill the coverage gaps, specific add-ons can be included along with Comprehensive Insurance.

Important add-ons to consider

Engine Protection Cover: Provides financial coverage for repairing or replacing engine parts damaged by water ingression during floods.

No Claim Bonus (NCB) Protection Cover: NCB Protection Cover preserves the No Claim Bonus discount even if a claim is filed, maintaining the benefits of up to 50 per cent discount after five consecutive claim-free years.

Return to Invoice Cover: Return to Invoice Cover allows claiming the purchase price or invoice value of the car if it is irreparably damaged or stolen during floods.

Zero Depreciation Cover: Zero Depreciation Cover ensures the full value of car repairs without considering depreciation.

Consumables Cover: Consumables Cover protects against expenses related to consumable items during accidents or natural calamities.

Roadside Assistance Cover: Roadside Assistance Cover provides 24×7 emergency services, including towing, fuel refilling, minor repairs, and flat tire services, in case the car is stranded due to floods.

The claim process for flood-damaged cars is relatively simple, as national news often covers floods, providing evidence for the damage. Policyholders should promptly contact their insurance company, provide evidence like photographs or videos, and keep important documents ready for the claim process.

Individuals living in flood-prone areas are always advised to consider motor insurance with the right add-ons for enhanced coverage.

With inputs from agencies