Dibrugarh University results 2018: Varsity releases BA, BSc, BCom even semester results, check scores on dibru.net

Dibrugarh University released the results for BA, BSc and BCom even semester exams at 11 am today. Students can check their results on the website: dibru.net.

The exams were held in May 2018. Students can also check their results on indiaresults.com, exametc.com, dibruonline.in and dibru.net, according to News18.

Here is how candidates can check BA, BSc and BCom results for semesters 2, 4 and 6:

- Go to the official website: dibru.net.

- Click on the desired course and semester (2nd, 4th or 6th).

- Search for candidate's exam roll number in the PDF file that opens.

- Download the file and take a print out for future reference.

The university released a notification regarding the results on 10 July. It also released a list of venues to collect marks cards for the principals of the colleges affiliated to the varsity.