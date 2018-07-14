Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Dibrugarh University results 2018: Varsity releases BA, BSc, BCom even semester results, check scores on dibru.net

India FP Staff Jul 14, 2018 13:12:09 IST

Dibrugarh University released the results for BA, BSc and BCom even semester exams at 11 am today. Students can check their results on the website: dibru.net.

The exams were held in May 2018. Students can also check their results on indiaresults.com, exametc.com, dibruonline.in and dibru.net, according to News18.

Representational image. Getty Images

Representational image. Getty Images

Here is how candidates can check BA, BSc and BCom results for semesters 2, 4 and 6:

- Go to the official website: dibru.net.

- Click on the desired course and semester (2nd, 4th or 6th).

- Search for candidate's exam roll number in the PDF file that opens.

- Download the file and take a print out for future reference.

The university released a notification regarding the results on 10 July. It also released a list of venues to collect marks cards for the principals of the colleges affiliated to the varsity.


Updated Date: Jul 14, 2018 13:12 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
England
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



3 awesome space exploration apps!| What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores