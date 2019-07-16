Dibrugarh University Result 2019: University announces 2nd, 4th, 6th semester exam result for undergraduate courses on dibru.net

Dibrugarh University Result 2019 | Dibrugarh University has released the result for students who appeared for the 2nd, 4th and 6th Semester examinations of BA/BSc/BCom courses. The result which was declared today (16 July), has been made available on the university's official website. Interested students can check their results on dibru.net.

Students can also check their results on www.exametc.com and www.indiaresults.com.

As per NDTV’s report, the overall pass percentage for BA 6th semester is recorded at 45.85 percent. 23.51 percent students qualified in the General stream and 53.84 percent have qualified with a Major.

As for BSc 6th semester exam, 40.85 percent candidates have qualified as 33.44 percent cleared the General stream and 41.32 percent qualified with a Major.

The overall pass percentage for BCom 6th semester stands at 51.23 percent as 31.39 percent passed in General stream and 62.44 percent qualified with a Major.

With this the university has also released the list of the best graduates, and merit list for each stream under the results tab on the official website.

Steps to check the Dibrugarh University result 2019:

Step 1: Log on to dibru.net or www.exametc.com

Step 2: Click on the results tab.

Step 3: Click on the result link of your respective course and semester.

Step 4: A PDF file will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check for your roll number under your college name.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of it for future use.

