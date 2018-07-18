Dibrugarh University declares results for even semester exams held; check your score on dibru.net

Dibrugarh University has declared the results for BA, B Sc and B Com's even semesters. Students can check their results, available in PDF format, on the official website dibru.net.

According to NDTV, the university has also released lists of best graduates and merit list for each stream.

Steps to check your results:

- Check the official website dibru.net

- Click on the 'results' option

- Click on the result link for respective courses and semesters.

- A PDF file will appear. Save the file and check for your roll number under the college name.

The PDF file will have roll numbers of those candidates who have passed the exam successfully. Students can also check their marks on other websites such as indiaresults.com, exametc.com, dibruonline.in

The examinations organised by the university were held in May 2018, News18 reported.