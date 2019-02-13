Dibrugarh University BA, BSc, BCom 2018 results declared; check scores at www.dibru.net

Dibrugarh University announced results of the first, third and fifth semester of Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) examinations. The results can be checked on the varsity’s official website — dibru.ac.in.

Students can access their exam results following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the Dibrugarh University website.

Step 2: Click on www.dibru.net.

Step 3: Click on the relevant link according to the course and semester.

Step 4: A PDF will open which will display the roll numbers of candidates that passed.

Step 5: Save the document and keep a printout for further reference.

Results can also be checked on partner websites — indiaresult.com and exametc.com.

These examinations were held in November 2018. Marksheets will be dispatched to the addresses of candidates. They can also be collected from college campuses.

Dibrugarh University has 177 affiliated colleges spread across nine districts in Assam.

