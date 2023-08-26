Enough parking space available for planes at Delhi airport for G20, says DIAL
The G20 Summit will be held in the national capital on September 9 and 10. Delhi Airport, also known as the Indira Gandhi International Airport, is the country's largest airport and handles around two lakh passengers daily.
The airport is fully equipped with enough parking space for aircraft during the upcoming G20 summit period, the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a consortium led by the GMR Group said.
The airport operator DIAL on Saturday said it has received requests from airlines for the cancellation of 80 departing and as many arriving domestic flights during three days from September 8 in connection with the G20 Summit.
“We take immense pride in India’s role as the host of the G20 Summit 2023. Current news on cancellations of flights has no linkage to the parking of aircraft. We have already provided required parking,” it said in a statement.
Further, it noted that the decision on cancellations of flights has been taken by airlines possibly in light of traffic restrictions due to the G20 Summit.
“So far, we have received requests for cancellation of approximately 80 departing and 80 arriving domestic flights over three days, which is a mere 6 per cent of the normal domestic operations at Delhi Airport. The restrictions will not cause any impact on international flights.
“While we recognise that approximately 80 arrivals and 80 departures may be affected due to these cancellations, we are committed to working closely with airlines to minimize any inconvenience caused to passengers,” the statement said.
With PTI inputs.
