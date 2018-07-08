Football world cup 2018

Dhule lynching: Key accused arrested from forest hideout near Rainpada; 26th person to be taken in custody

India FP Staff Jul 08, 2018 22:32:20 IST

A key accused in the Dhule lynching incident was arrested by the crime branch of the Maharashtra Police on Sunday afternoon, media reports said. According to NDTV, the man has been identified as one Dasrath Pawar.

A team of officers traced the accused to a hideout in the forests near the Warsa village, around 60 kilometres from Rainpada, where the incident had taken place, Hindustan Times reported. This is the 26th arrest in the case.

Representational image. AFP

On 5 July, the police had arrested the main accused in the case of the lynching of five men by a mob in the district on suspicion of child lifting, an official said on Thursday.

Maharu Pawar, 22, was arrested from the neighbouring Nandurbar district, Dhule superintendent of police M Ramkumar told PTI. Pawar was absconding since the incident took place on Sunday and hiding in Nandurbar, he said. "Our team was searching for him and was able to nab him," he said.

A day after the Dhule lynching incident, Maharashtra DGP Datta Padsalgikar had appealed to people to not believe in rumours.

On 1 July, five people belonging to a nomadic community were allegedly lynched by a mob on suspicion that they were members of a gang of "child-lifters". The five, along with a few others, were seen getting down from a state transport bus in the tribal Rainpada hamlet, police said.

When one of them apparently tried to speak to a girl child, villagers, who had gathered for the weekly Sunday bazaar, pounced on them, they said.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jul 08, 2018 22:32 PM

