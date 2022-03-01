DHSE Kerala First Year Improvement Exam Result 2022 out, check scores at keralaresults.nic.in.

Students can also check the DHSE improvement result 2022 on prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and kerala.gov.in.

Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has put out the DHSE Improvement Result 2022 on its official website. Students who have appeared for the January 1st year improvement examination can check their result at keralaresults.nic.in.

DHSE Improvement Result 2022: Here’s how to check

Follow steps to check the result by roll number -

Visit the official website - keralaresults.nic.in

On the home page, click on the DHSE improvement result 2022 link

Key in roll number and date of birth to download DHSE Improvement Result 2022

Follow steps to check School-wise result -

Visit the official website - keralaresults.nic.in

On the home page, click on the DHSE improvement result 2022 link

A new page will open, click on the 'Schoolwise Result' link (available on the top right corner)

Key in school code and press submit button to check school-wise result

Check and download the DHSE improvement result 2022 and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference

Check DHSE improvement result 2022 official notice here.

Meanwhile, the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Examination model timetable has also been released on the official website. According to the timetable, the Class 12 examination will be conducted between 16-21 March, 2022. Students can visit the official website - dhsekerala.gov.in - and download the Kerala Plus 2 exam timetable.

The Department will conduct the DHSE Kerala model exams in two shifts. The timing of the first shift is 9:45 am and 12:30 pm (including 15 minutes of Cool off Time). The timing of the second shift is 2 pm to 4:45 pm (including 15 minutes of Cool off Time).

It is to be noted that the Plus two model examinations will be conducted for all the streams including Science, Commerce, Vocational and General.

Check DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Examination model official notice here.

For more details and queries, students are advised to visit the official website - keralaresults.nic.in.