DHE Odisha +3 admission second merit list to be released today; check at samsodisha.gov.in

The Odisha Degree or +3 admission second merit list is expected to be declared today by the Department of Higher Education (DHE). Once released, candidates will be able to check the same at the official website — samsodisha.gov.in and dheodisha.gov.in.

The list will be released after online CAF validation and digitisation of offline Common Application Form (CAF). A total of 2,12,859 candidates had applied for admission in about 985-degree colleges.

How to check DHE Odisha +3 admission merit list 2018