DHE Odisha +3 admission second merit list to be released today; check at samsodisha.gov.in

India FP Staff Jul 11, 2018 12:50:04 IST

The Odisha Degree or +3 admission second merit list is expected to be declared today by the Department of Higher Education (DHE). Once released, candidates will be able to check the same at the official website — samsodisha.gov.in and dheodisha.gov.in.

Representational image. AFP

The list will be released after online CAF validation and digitisation of offline Common Application Form (CAF). A total of 2,12,859 candidates had applied for admission in about 985-degree colleges.

How to check DHE Odisha +3 admission merit list 2018

Log on to the official website, samsodisha.gov.in

Click on the merit list icon

- College and category wise rank list will be displayed on the screen

Select college type, district, college, stream and subject and click on show

The result will be displayed

Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The admission of the applicants selected in the second round and slide-up cases and data updation in e-Space will be held from 12 July to 13 July. The classes will commence on 16 July, according to Indian Express reports.


Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 12:50 PM

