Dharwad building collapse: Toll rises to 14, rescue ops continue; HD Kumaraswamy announces magisterial inquiry

Dharwad: The Dharwad building collapse death toll mounted to 14 on Friday after one more body was found from the debris as the rescue operation continued for the fourth consecutive day.

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy visited the site on Thursday and told the media that several people were suspected to be trapped under the rubble. He said the district administration has already announced a magisterial inquiry and the government is ready to appoint a retired high court judge if required.

A Sub Divisional Executive Magistrate said the toll has risen to 14. On Wednesday, the Indian Air Force airlifted two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to Karnataka's Hubli from Hindon in Uttar Pradesh to join the rescue and search operation after an under-construction building collapsed in Kumareshwar Nagar in Dharwad on Tuesday.

The operation is being conducted jointly by the NDRF and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

