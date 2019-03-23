Dharwad building collapse: Karnataka govt suspends seven corporation officers for negligence

Dharwad: The Karnataka government on Saturday suspended seven corporation officials for negligence in connection with the collapse of the under-construction building in Dharwad on Tuesday, which claimed 15 lives.

The officers suspended by the state government include City Planning Officer Mukund Joshi, Assistant Director City Planning Ashok Gadag, Revenue Officer Prakash Dodamani, Executive Engineer V Shridhar, Assistant Executive Engineer Chandrappa, City Planning Assistant BV Hiremath and Assistant Commissioner Santosh Anishetter.

Anishetter had lodged a complaint against owners of the building in Dharwad.

An FIR was registered on Friday against five people, including the owners of the four-storey structure situated in Kumareshwar Nagar, namely Basavraj Nigadi, Ravi Sabrad, Mahabaleshwar Puradgudi and Gangappa Shintre, and an engineer Vivek Pawar.

While the four partners of Renuka Construction surrendered before the police, Vivek Pawar was taken into custody from Maharashtra’s Kolhapur.

Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy had visited the site on Thursday and told the media that several people were suspected to be trapped under the rubble. He had also said the district administration has announced a magisterial inquiry, and the government is ready to appoint a retired high court judge if required.

On Wednesday, the Indian Air Force airlifted two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to Karnataka's Hubli from Hindon in Uttar Pradesh to join the rescue and search operation.

The rescue operation is being conducted jointly by the NDRF and the State Disaster Response Force.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.