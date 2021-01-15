Dharwad accident: Eleven dead, six injured in tempo traveller, tipper truck collision

Six of the injured, including the driver of the tipper truck, were shifted to Hubli’s KIMS Hospital for treatment

Eleven people, including nine women, were killed in a road accident near Itigatti village in the Dharwad district on Friday.

Most of them hailed from Davanagere district, police said. The tempo-traveller they were travelling in collided with a tipper truck coming from the opposite direction on Hubballi-Dharwad bypass road, New Indian Express reported.

Among the deceased was the daughter-in-law of former BJP MLA Guru Siddanagouda from Davangere, Preethi Ravikumar.

Passengers in the tempo traveller were enroute to Goa for a vacation. Six of the injured, including the driver of the tipper truck, were shifted to Hubli’s KIMS Hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered at Dharwad Rural Police station and investigation into the cause of the accident has begun, according to Hindustan Times.

The 32 km stretch of Hubballi-Dharwad bypass is a single lane on the national highway stretching between Pune and Bengaluru. This is also the only single lane stretch between the Mumbai and Chennai industrial corridor and been witnessing accidents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the 11 people. In a tweet, he said, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Karnataka’s Dharwad district. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a quick recovery of those injured.”