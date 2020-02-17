Dharmendra Rai launches 'The Thin Mind Map Book'

Dharmendra Rai, Mind Map and Brain Literacy Pioneer just launched his book THE THIN MIND MAP BOOK. The book is designed to make anyone an expert in mind mapping by devoting 2 full days to reading and doing all the experiential exercises mentioned in the book.

THE THIN MIND MAP is exclusively sold on Amazon Kindle in India, USA, UK, Denmark, France, Spain, Italy, The Netherlands, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and Japan. The book is attracting amazing reviews and will soon be translated into all major Indian languages.

Dharmendra Rai has trained over 1,900 startups in Mind Mapping. He has over 25 Years Work Experience in Training, Sales and Marketing with Companies like Xerox, Morgan Stanley, Alliance Capital and Karvy. Rai last worked as the National Sales Head in Benchmark Mutual Fund. He is a world record holder for conducting 380+ Mind Map Seminars in under 10 years. He has also conducted training and coaching for people in USA, Dubai, Singapore, Oman and Indonesia.

Rai has appeared on prominent media like Forbes, Times Of India (TOI), CNBC, Hindustan Times (HT), BTVi, Bloomberg Quint, BW Business World, DNA, Business Standard, Zee Business, Mid-Day, Channel V, Mint, Moneycontrol, News18, Business Standard (BS), Yahoo News, ANI News, DigPu, Dailyhunt, The Sindhian and AIR (All India Radio).

Dharmendra Rai is the first person in the world to talk on TEDx On Creativity and Mind Mapping. Interestingly, he just got nominated for The Kotler Award in 2020. PM Modi is one of the earlier winners.

He was recently nominated for an award by Forbes. Also, he has received a UN Award for Mind Mapping and Brain Literacy. Previous winners include Dr A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, Former President of India and Amul’s Mr Verghese Kurien. Also, he was nominated for an award by The Great Manager Institute. Tony Buzan, the Mind Map Inventor and a Nobel Prize Nominee, declared Dharmendra Rai a genius.

Rai has joined the elite list of extremely rare human beings in the history of planet earth, who have been A TED x Speaker Not Just Once but 5 TIMES! His Videos are available on the TED x Channel That Has over 3 Billion Views.

He was interviewed for The World's First Podcast on Mind Mapping and Brain Literacy on YouTube, Apple iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Google Music, Spotify, PodBean, PodTail, HubHopper, iHeart, TuneIn, CastBox, RadioPublic and Stitcher. The series has reached listeners in 28 countries.

He has conducted Seminars for Executives of Many Fortune 500 companies and other companies like Amazon, Google, LinkedIn, Adobe, Unilever, Nestle, Kraft Heinz, Johnson and Johnson, PriceWaterHouse Coopers, KPMG, American Express, NSE, BSE, ISRO, RIL (Reliance Industries), Reliance Retail, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, Future Group, Shop Clues, IBM, HP, NTT Netmagic, Datamatics, Mphasis, Sapient, American Express, Standard Chartered Bank, J P Morgan, Royal Bank of Scotland, Natwest Markets, MasterCard, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, RBI, Exim Bank, Volkswagen, Tata Motors, Cars24, Gyproc ( Part of Saint Gobain ), Larsen and Toubro (L&T), Grindwell Norton, Atlas Copco, Thyssen Krupp, Hager, Biocon, Prudential ICICI Life Insurance, Future Generali Insurance, Templeton Mutual Fund, BlackRock Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, Mahindra Mutual Fund, Airtel, Tata Communications, CNBC, Mudra, Publicis Sapient, Dentsu Aegis Network, Posterscope, Ambient OOH, Hyperspace, InDeed, Nvidia, Rustomjee Builders, Lodha, Kanakia, Sun Pharma, Naukri.com, Nykaa, and for IIT, IIM, Harvard Business School, Wharton Business School, Johns Hopkins, Oxford, London School of Economics (LSE) and CFA Institute Alumni and organisations like YPO, Young Indians - Yi ( An honour to speak on a platform graced by stalwarts like Aamir Khan, Professor Jagdish Sheth, Dr Velumani, Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu), CII, ISRO, World HRD Congress, SHRM, WEF and WIT.

