Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Dharmendra Pradhan says he is ready to meet Uddhav Thackeray to discuss refinery in Nanar

India Press Trust of India Jun 28, 2018 22:33:24 IST

Mumbai: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said he is ready to meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the planned mega refinery in coastal Maharashtra.

"I am ready to meet Uddhav Thackeray any time," Pradhan said at a media interaction, when his attention was drawn to Thackeray's reported refusal to meet him over the proposed mega project in coastal Konkan region of the state.

File image of Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Image courtesy: PIB

File image of Petroleum and Natural Gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Image courtesy: PIB

"The livelihood of local populace and farmers affected by land acquisition, and environmental impact are issues which could be resolved through talks," the minister said.

Pradhan's comments came in the backdrop of reports that Thackeray had conveyed to Pradhan that a meeting between them was pointless, as a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to develop the refinery at Nanar in Ratnagiri has already been inked.

Sena leader and Industries Minister Subhash Desai had announced earlier that if the BJP-led state government went ahead with the project, he was prepared to resign.

Saudi Aramco and ADNOC signed an MoU in Delhi on Monday. The two companies will together hold a 50 percent stake in the project, while the remaining half will be split between state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL).

After the signing of the MoU, Pradhan, when asked about the BJP ally's strong opposition, had said he would meet Thackeray and "clear" his doubts.


Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 22:33 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores