Dhanteras 2021: A guide to understanding why the day is celebrated

Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali, the five-day festival of lights. The much-awaited festival begins with Dhanteras and ends with the Bhai Dooj ritual. Dhanteras, this year, will be celebrated today, 2 November. The word ‘Dhanteras’ comes from Sanskrit where 'dhan' means wealth and 'teras' is the 13th day of the Hindu lunar calendar.

It is marked on the Trayodashi Tithi (13th day) of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. The festival is also known as Dhantrayodashi.

On this day, devotees pray to goddess Lakshmi and purchase metal objects. People usually buy gold and silver jewelry and items made from brass, iron, and copper on this day. This is because it is believed to ward off negative energy and bring good luck.

People also celebrate this day as Dhanvantri Jayanti, by praying to the God of Ayurveda ie Lord Dhanvantari. Dhanteras is the birth anniversary of Lord Dhanvantari, who imparted the knowledge of ayurveda to mankind. People worship the god of health in the evening to get rid of ailments.

According to legend, it was predicted that King Hima’s 16-year-old son will die of a snake bite on the fourth day of his marriage. After finding this out the son’s wife decided to place a heap of ornaments at her room’s entrance and narrated stories to her husband throughout the night to keep him awake.

Lord Yama took the guise of a snake and came to bite King Hima’s son. However, dazzled by the jewellery, he sat on the heap of ornaments and listened to the stories.

This way, the new bride distracted Lord Yama and he missed the time set for taking the prince’s life. King Hima’s son was saved and since then, metal has been linked to good luck and success.

People also believe that Goddess Lakshmi visits their homes at night during Dhanteras and hence, everyone lights up their house with diyas and colorful lights to welcome her.

Dhanteras is also considered to be an auspicious day to invest in businesses, to buy appliances, automobiles, gold, and silver jewelry as this day is associated with good luck, positivity, and prosperity.