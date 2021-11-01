Dhanteras 2021: Messages and wishes to share on this auspicious day with your loved ones

Dhanteras is considered as an auspicious day to buy valuable products such as gold, silver, gemstones, ornaments, and metal household products made of brass, silver, and copper.

Diwali is round the corner and everyone is excited to celebrate the festival of lights. The festival begins with Dhanteras which will be marked on 2 November this year. Dhanteras comes from the Sanskrit language where the word ‘dhan’ means wealth and ‘teras’ refers to the 13th-day of the Hindu lunar calendar.

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the Hindu month of Kartik. Dhanteras marks the beginning of the 5-day long festival, Diwali. The deity of wealth, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on this day. Devotees also pray to Lord Kuber on this day. Legend has it that on this day, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber came out with a pot of gold from an ocean of milk which was churning itself.

Dhanteras is considered as an auspicious day to buy valuable products such as gold, silver, gemstones, ornaments, and metal household products made of brass, silver, and copper. People purchase jewellary and valuable items on this day in order to bring good luck, ward-off negative energy, and prosperity.

To celebrate this auspicious occasion with your loved ones, here are some heart-warming wishes and messages that you can share with them:

Sun glows for a day, candle for an hour, matchstick for a minute, but a wish can glow for days. So here is my wish for a glowing Dhanteras, a glowing life!

May Goddess Lakshmi bless you and your family with thirteen times Dhan. Happy Dhanteras!

Warm wishes to you are your family on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. May Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi shower you with wealth and prosperity.

May God’s blessing come as a messenger of wealth and success. May you be blessed beyond what you expect! Shubh Dhanteras to you and your family!

On this auspicious festival of Dhanteras, may your life Shimmer with Silver; Shine with Gold and Dazzle like Platinum!

May Almighty bless you with opulence and prosperity. May you have a blessed Dhanteras with your family and friends.

May this Dhanteras light up new dreams, fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues, different perspectives. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family!

Adorn our lives else trite - With sparklers that motley skies - As soaring spirits of powder wander - Let us thank the heavenly might in this festive season of lights.

Dhanteras is the birth anniversary of God of Ayurveda. On this day, a lamp for God of death is lit outside the home so that any untimely death of family members can be avoided. We wish you a Happy and Prosperous Dhanteras.