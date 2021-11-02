Dhanteras 2021: From shubh muhurat to puja timings, here's everything you need to know

On the day of Dhanteras devotees worship Lord Kubera, God of treasure, Goddess Lakshmi- Goddess of wealth, and Yamaraj, God of death

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the festival of lights Diwali. It is observed on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. So, this year, Dhanteras will be observed and celebrated by people across the country today, 2 November.

On the day of Dhanteras, devotees worship Lord Kubera, God of treasure, Goddess Lakshmi- Goddess of wealth, and also to Yamaraj, king of Yamlok and God of death. Furthermore, Dhanteras is considered to be an auspicious day especially for the Hindus who are seeking to start a new beginning financially or are set to invest in new businesses.

Additionally, people also buy jewellery made of gold and silver or new utensils made of steel or brass on this day. They believe that buying these new items on this day is a symbolic gesture to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into their homes and lives as it brings good luck and prosperity.

Puja Muhurat and Tithi:

The Puja muhurat will begin from 06.17 pm and end by 08.11 pm. The Pradosh Kaal will begin at 06.05 pm and end at 08.36 pm. The Vrishabha Kaal will commence at 06.50 pm and end at 08.50 pm.

Meanwhile, the Trayodashi Tithi will start at 11.31 am on 2 November and end at 09.02 am on 3 November.

Significance:

According to Hindu Mythology, devotees believe that Goddess Lakshmi visits their homes on Dhanteras to fulfill their wishes. So, on this day, people light diyas and keep them burning throughout the night for the Goddess to walk into their homes and bless them with good health and prosperity.

Apart from buying precious metals like gold and silver, people also purchase appliances, automobiles among other valuables to welcome prosperity.

Check below the puja muhurat of Dhanteras in major cities:

New Delhi - 06:17 pm to 08:11 pm

Chennai - 06:29 pm to 08:10 pm

Kolkata - 05:42 pm to 07:31 pm

Mumbai - 06:50 pm to 08:36 pm

Pune - 06:47 pm to 08:32 pm

Jaipur- 06:25 pm to 08:18 pm

Hyderabad - 06:30 pm to 08:14 pm

Gurgaon - 06:18 pm to 08:12 pm

Chandigarh - 06:14 pm to 08:09 pm

Bengaluru - 06:40 pm to 08:21 pm

Ahmedabad - 06:45 pm to 08:34 pm

Noida - 06:16 pm to 08:10 pm