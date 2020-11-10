Dhanteras 2020: History and significance of festival; auspicious time for puja

Dhanteras is considered an auspicious occasion to purchase clothes, jewellery, utensils, gadgets. It is also believed that buying gold and silver on Dhanteras bring more wealth and prosperity

Dhanteras which is also known as Dhantrayodashi marks the beginning of Diwali festivities. Dhanteras 2020 will be celebrated on 13 November. In Hindi, dhan refers to wealth. It falls on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik.

People on this day worship Goddess Lakshmi, along with Lord Kubera. As per Drik Panchang, it is believed that on the day of Dhanteras, Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean during the churning of the Milky Sea, which is called Samudra Manthan .

On the day of Dhanteras, people also worship Lord Dhanvantri, the God of Ayurveda.

It is believed that Lord Dhanvantari imparted the wisdom of Ayurveda for the betterment of mankind and also helps in getting rid of suffering of diseases.

On Dhanteras, people light diyas (earthen lamps) at their homes in the evening. They also decorate their houses and all congregate together to perform Laxmi Puja.

They also light incense sticks, offer flowers and sweets to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera and Lord Dhanvantri.

As per folklore, there was a king named Hima whose son was predicted to die on the fourth day of his marriage. However, Hima's daughter-in-law saved him from dying by preventing the god of death, Yamaraj from entering the door.

She did so by placing diyas, a lot of gold jewellery and silver coins at the door. The strong light coming from the glittering jewellery along with the bright diyas blinded Yamaraj, who had appeared in the guise of a serpent. Thus Hima's son's life got spared. That is why the ritual of buying gold and silver started during Dhanteras.

The report by Drik Panchang said that some people also light lamp outside their home for the God of death to ward off any untimely deaths in any family.

Dhanteras 2020: Auspicious time for puja

Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras should be performed during Pradosh Kaal. This year the Pradosh Kaal on Dhateras (13 November) starts after sunset and last for approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes.

Dhanteras 2020 Puja Muhurat: 5:28 pm to 5:59 pm on 13 November

Pradosh Kaal - 5:28 pm to 8:07 pm

Vrishabha Kaal - 5:32 pm to 7:28 pm

The Trayodashi Tithi begins at 9:30 pm on 12 November and ends at 5:59 pm on 13 November.