The CBI, which is probing the death case of Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand, told the Jharkhand High Court on Thursday that the autorickshaw driver, who has been apprehended in this connection, intentionally hit him with his three-wheeler.

The 49-year-old judge died after a three-wheeler knocked him down while he was out for his morning jog near Randhir Verma Chowk in Dhanbad. The video of the incident soon went viral on social media.

CBI zonal joint director Sharad Agarwal submitted before the court that his death was not a case of accident. As per The Print, CBI Joint Director Sharad Aggarwal submitted four forensic reports to the court.

Agarwal appeared before the division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and said that officers of the agency are working round the clock to uncover the truth behind the incident.

“The Joint Director informed the court that investigation so far conclusively suggests that judge Uttam’s accident by the vehicle leading to his death was intentionally done. The forensics report was submitted to the court in sealed covers. The case is being monitored by the high court every week since the date of occurrence of the incident,” a source in the high court told The Print.

“The Joint Director also informed the court that the investigation has was in its last stage,” the source noted, adding that the bureau had been stating for the past two court hearings that the incident was planned.

CBI sources told NDTV that reconstructions of the crime scene, examination of CCTV footage, including a 3D analysis, and forensic evidence all suggest judge Anand was deliberately killed.

Sources said that the CBI had engaged four separate forensic teams, from Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Delhi and Mumbai, to analyse the evidence and their reports "conclusively suggest that the judge was intentionally hit".

The bench observed that the case has shaken the morale of the judiciary. Time is the essence of this investigation, it said. The more time is spent, harder it will be to ascertain the truth, the bench stated.

Agarwal further said that the autorickshaw driver, Lakhan Verma, had earlier committed mobile thefts. Verma has been changing his statements every now and then, but the agency is doing everything to reach to the depth of the matter, the CBI zonal joint director said.