DGCA imposes penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Indigo Airlines for flouting guidelines
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Indigo Airlines for failing to keep up with the DGCA requirements and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) guidelines
DGCA issued a show cause notice to M/s Indigo Airlines directing them to submit reply within the stipulated time period. The reply was reviewed at various levels and was not found satisfactory. Subsequently, DGCA has imposed a financial penalty of Rs 30 lakhs on Indigo Airlines…
DGCA said that the answers to the show cause notice issued to the Indigo Airlines earlier were not satisfactory and hence the airlines was being penalised.
“DGCA issued a show cause notice to M/s Indigo Airlines directing them to submit reply within the stipulated time period. The reply was reviewed at various levels and was not found satisfactory. Subsequently, DGCA has imposed a financial penalty of Rs 30 lakhs on Indigo Airlines and also directed them to amend their documents and procedures in line with DGCA requirements and OEM guidelines,” said DGCA in a statement.
The aviation regulator said that the airlines experienced four tail strike incidents on A321 aircraft within a span of six months in 2023.
“DGCA carried out a special audit of Indigo Airlines, and reviewed their documentation and procedure on operations, training, engineering and Flight Data Monitoring programme. During the special audit, certain systemic deficiencies were observed in Indigo Airline’s documentation pertaining to operations/training procedures and engineering procedures,” the statement added.
