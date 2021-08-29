DGCA extends suspension on international passenger flights until 30 September
Earlier, the scheduled international flights were suspended until 31 August. This restrictions shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA
New Delhi: Amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the director-general of civil aviation on Sunday extended the suspension on scheduled international commercial passenger flights till 30 September, said a circular by the office of DGCA. However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis.
This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA, the circular further said .
"In a partial modification on a circular dated 26 June, 2021, the competent authority has further extended the validity of the circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger service to/from India till 23.59 hrs IST of 30 September 2021," stated the DGCA circular.
"This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA. However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis," further stated the circular.
Earlier, the scheduled international flights were suspended until 31 August, said the circular issued by the DGCA on 30 July.
