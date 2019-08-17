Devendra Fadnavis unveils model coaches for Mumbai Metro line-3; Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ 'aqua line' trains to feature dedicated wheelchair area

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled the model of coaches for Mumbai Metro Line-3 (MML-3), a 33.5-kilometre-long underground corridor running along Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ (Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone, Andheri East), in Mumbai on Friday.

According to Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) which tweeted images of the new model coaches for the Metro line-3, the new metro trains would have features like driverless train operations, air-conditioning, LCD screens, digital map indicator, fire extinguisher, smoke detectors and voice communicators for emergency purposes.

The Rolling stock will hv features like driverless train operations, AC, LCD screens, digital map indicator, fire extinguisher, smoke detectors, voice communicators for emergency, PA systems & dedicated wheel chair area for specially abled people. pic.twitter.com/ad6MdONoEB — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) August 16, 2019

Public Address systems and dedicated wheelchair area for specially-abled people would also be made available, the tweet claimed.

The new metro corridor will be known as the aqua line, and is marked with 27 key stations out of which 26 will be underground.

CMO of Maharashtra tweeted, "CM Devendra Fadnavis unveiled a model of rolling stock for Metro-3 at Mumbai. Metro line 3 will be called the Aqua line."