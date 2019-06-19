Devendra Fadnavis terms Mumbai's coastal road project a 'win-win' for all stakeholders, says it will act as barrier against strong waves

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday sought to allay various concerns regarding the proposed coastal road project in Mumbai and hailed it as a "win-win situation" for all stakeholders.

Replying to a question in the Legislative Council, the chief minister said the coastal road would serve as a barrier against strong waves. The coastal road is an under construction 8-lane, 29.2 kilometres long freeway that would run along Mumbai's western coastline connecting Marine Lines in the south to Kandivali in the north.

Different citizens' groups have been demanding that the stretch be built on stilts and the reclamation part be dropped from the project plan. Concerns are also raised that the proposed alignment might encroach upon empty spaces and snatch livelihood of fishermen in Worli.

Fadnavis said, "the prime minister of the Netherlands had earlier expressed interest in the construction of the coastal road. We learned that the coastal road functions as a barrier from strong waves. It is a good and facilitating project for Mumbaikars and should not be viewed as some sort of encroachment".

He said the existing portions of the footpath at Worli and other parts have to be removed for the time being. "Once the construction is over, there will be a bigger green patch recreated across the coastal road for morning and evening walks. It is a win-win situation for us," the CM added.

