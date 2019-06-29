Devendra Fadnavis orders inquiry into Pune wall collapse, city mayor Mukta Tilak halts construction work at site

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolences to families of those who lost their lives due to the wall collapse in Pune on Saturday and order an in-depth inquiry into the incident.

"Extremely saddened to know about loss of lives in the Kondhwa, Pune wall collapse incident. My deepest condolences to the families and prying for a speedy recovery of the injured. Directed Pune Collector to conduct an in-depth enquiry", Fadnavis tweeted.

Extremely saddened to know about loss of lives in the Kondhwa, Pune wall collapse incident.

My deepest condolences to the families and prying for speedy recovery of the injured.

Directed Pune Collector to conduct an in-depth enquiry. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 29, 2019

State Congress chief Ashok Chavan also expressed his grief over the incident and urged the state government to extend all the help to the families of the dead and injured.

Chavan said an inquiry should be carried out "so that the guilty can be punished".

Meanwhile, Mukta Tilak, Mayor of Pune, on Saturday said that a 'work stop' order has been issued so that "no work can be continued at the construction site."

"An investigation will be conducted in the incident and strict actions will be taken again those responsible. The municipal corporation is providing necessary assistance," said Mukta Tilak, Pune Mayor.

The rescue operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has now ended, said an official.

At least 15 people died while three others sustained injuries after a portion of a wall collapsed near Talab Masjid in Kondhwa area of Pune.

With inputs from ANI, PTI

