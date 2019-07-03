Devendra Fadnavis expresses grief over loss of lives in Ratnagiri's Tewari dam breach; orders probe into matter

Ratnagiri: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday ordered a probe into Tewari dam breach incident which claimed six lives. Fadnavis also held talks with the Ratnagiri collector and other officials to take stock of the situation. He expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the incident and ordered an inquiry in the matter which will be helmed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under a secretary rank official.

Fadnavis has also asked his Water Resources & Irrigation Minister Girish Mahajan to visit Ratnagiri and provide relief to affected families. Six bodies were recovered on Wednesday after the Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district breached due to heavy rain causing a flood-like situation in seven downstream villages. Twelve houses near the dam have been washed away. Bhendewadi area which falls under Tiware gram panchayat is also affected due to the incident.

