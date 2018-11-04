Despite worsening air quality in Delhi, stubble burning continues in parts of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana

Jalandhar (Punjab): Even as the air quality index in Delhi continues to deteriorate, farmers in various parts of Punjab are continuing to carry out stubble burning in their farms.

Various cases of stubble burning were also reported from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana earlier this week.

Speaking to ANI, Jamori Kisaan Sabha Tehsil President Kuldeep Singh said farmers are left with no option but to burn stubble. "We only burn 10 percent of the stubble which causes 5-7 percent pollution. We are aware of the deteriorating air quality but we have no other choice. Our fields won't be ready for the cultivation of the next crop."

Another farmer, Harkamal Singh said, "If the government wants us to stop the practice of stubble burning completely, they should provide us with stubble bonus of around Rs. 6,000 - 7,000 per acre."

Earlier on Thursday, Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Harsh Vardhan had directed the officials from Punjab and Haryana to ensure strict action against incidents of stubble burning. He also held a review and action plan meeting to monitor the air quality with Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain.

After the conclusion of the meeting, the Union Minister, while addressing the media, said: "Punjab and Haryana have been informed to take stricter and stringent action on stubble burning. To put a full stop on the practice a financial aid of Rs 591 crore has already been provided."