'Deplorable act': Editors Guild of India slams BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya's Twitter poll targetting Rajdeep Sardesai

The Editors Guild of India on Saturday issued a statement condemning BJP's Information Technology cell head Amit Malviya for putting up a Twitter poll targetting veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.

The guild, in its statement, said it has "noted with deep dismay and concern the deplorable act of Amit Malviya, the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Information Technology cell, in which he conducted an offensive, McCarthyist social media 'poll' on noted journalist Rajdeep Sardesai".

The statement further called the Twitter poll tasteless and said it "questioned integrity and patriotism of Mr Sardesai, who is a journalist of standing" and noted that Sardesai was a former president of the guild.

"The Twitter poll by the national head of the BJP also raises questions on the party's commitment to healthy debate and dissent without allowing disagreement to degenerate into abuse," the statement read.

"The Guild urges Mr Malviya to immediately withdraw the so-called Twitter poll and the BJP to caution him strongly," it said.

On Friday morning, Malviya put up this poll on his Twitter handle for his followers:

Rajdeep Sardesai should handle PR for ISIS. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 27, 2019

Sardesai, responding to Malviya, tweeted:

My friend, carry on with this brazenly slanderous and incendiary campaign. My new year resolution is to stay calm! Have a peaceful and happy new year.. may spirit of India shine bright! — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) December 27, 2019

