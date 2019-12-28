You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

'Deplorable act': Editors Guild of India slams BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya's Twitter poll targetting Rajdeep Sardesai

India FP Staff Dec 28, 2019 16:52:04 IST

  • The Editors Guild of India on Saturday issued a statement condemning BJP's Information Technology cell head Amit Malviya for putting up a poll on Twitter targetting Rajdeep Sardesai

  • The statement further called the Twitter poll tasteless and said it questioned integrity and patriotism of Mr Sardesai, who is a journalist of standing and noted that Sardesai was a former president of the guild

  • The Guild also urged Malviya to immediately withdraw the so-called Twitter poll and the BJP to caution him strongly

The Editors Guild of India on Saturday issued a statement condemning BJP's Information Technology cell head Amit Malviya for putting up a Twitter poll targetting veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.

Deplorable act: Editors Guild of India slams BJP IT cell head Amit Malviyas Twitter poll targetting Rajdeep Sardesai

Editors Guild of India logo. Image courtesy: Twitter.

The guild, in its statement, said it has "noted with deep dismay and concern the deplorable act of Amit Malviya, the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Information Technology cell, in which he conducted an offensive, McCarthyist social media 'poll' on noted journalist Rajdeep Sardesai".

The statement further called the Twitter poll tasteless and said it "questioned integrity and patriotism of Mr Sardesai, who is a journalist of standing" and noted that Sardesai was a former president of the guild.

"The Twitter poll by the national head of the BJP also raises questions on the party's commitment to healthy debate and dissent without allowing disagreement to degenerate into abuse," the statement read.

"The Guild urges Mr Malviya to immediately withdraw the so-called Twitter poll and the BJP to caution him strongly," it said.

On Friday morning, Malviya put up this poll on his Twitter handle for his followers:

Sardesai, responding to Malviya, tweeted: 

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 28, 2019 16:52:04 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores