Deoria shelter home rape: Ruckus in Uttar Pradesh Assembly as Opposition demands discussion on case

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Assembly Monday witnessed noisy scenes with a determined Opposition raising anti-government slogans and demanding an immediate discussion on the Deoria shelter home case, leading to the adjournment of its Question Hour.

As soon as the House assembled Monday morning, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress members rose to their feet, demanding immediate discussion on the shelter home issue and accusing the government of failing not only in protecting the women but on the entire law and order front.

As the SP and the Congress members trooped into the well of the House raising anti-government slogans, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) members lent their support to them by standing in their places amid the pandemonium.

The SP legislators raised the anti-government slogans, donning red caps.

Leader of the Oppostion Ram Govind Chowdhury (SP) said the matter of Deoria shelter home was of utmost importance and need immediate discussion in the House.

"An international racket is there behind the sexual exploitation of girls in shelter homes. Such cases were found in all the shelter homes, including those of Deoria, Pratapgarh and Banaras.

We demand a discussion on the issue and a probe by the Supreme Court judge. The IAS and the IPS officers were involved in the case," he later told reporters, alleging that the shelter home girls were being forced to prostitution.

"If any morality is left, the government should resign. The operator of the shelter home (in Deoria) have been seen dancing along with BJP leaders," he said.

BSP leader Lalji Verma also demanded a judicial probe into the Deoria shelter home case. "There should be a judicial probe and not a CBI one into the matter," he said.

As the protesting legislators did not pay heed to Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit's pleas to take their seats, the House was adjourned for 30 minutes and later for the entire Question Hour.

Even after the House reassembled for the Zero Hour, the scene remained the same with the Congress and the SP members continuing to raise slogans against the government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who too was present in the House.

The House took up the entire agenda for the day amid sloganeering and the house was adjourned for the day at 12.55 pm.