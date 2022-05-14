According to the World Health Organization (WHO), dengue is a viral fever which transmits to humans after the bite of an infected mosquito, mainly the female mosquito of the species Aedes aegypti.

National Dengue Prevention Day is marked on 16 May each year in India. The day aims to spread awareness about this disease and preventative measures and tips to treat dengue. Today, dengue cases are prevalent throughout India, and because of this, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has made notification of dengue cases essential.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), dengue is a viral fever which transmits to humans after the bite of an infected mosquito, mainly the female mosquito of the species Aedes aegypti. Even though dengue fever is treatable, if an individual gets infected the second time, it is said that the disease is likely to become severe as well, thereby posing a threat to one's life.

Here are some of the facts to know about dengue fever:

1. Dengue is transmitted by an infected female mosquito of the Aedes aegypti species. The female mosquito is infected with any one of the four dengue viruses.

2. After the infected mosquito bites a human, the symptoms start developing in the body within a 3-14 day period.

3. Though there are no antiviral medicines to treat dengue fever, early diagnosis and clinical treatment can help the patients. Those suffering from dengue are advised to consume liquids in plenty.

Symptoms of Dengue Fever:

1. High fever

2. Headache

3. Rash

4. Muscle and joint pain

5. Loss of appetite

6. Fatigue

Tips to control Dengue:

1. Water from coolers and other small containers (plastic containers, buckets, used automobile tyres, water coolers, pet watering containers and flower vases) should be removed at least once a week.

2. Water storage containers should be covered with lids at all times.

3. People are advised to wear full sleeves clothes, covering their skin in the transmission (rainy) season.

4. Use a mosquito net or mosquito repellent while sleeping during the day.

5. Use aerosol during the day to prevent yourself from mosquito bites.