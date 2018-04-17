Demand for Cauvery board: MK Stalin seeks meeting with Narendra Modi to apprise him of 'sentiments prevailing in Tamil Nadu'

Chennai: DMK leader MK Stalin on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an appointment on behalf of political parties, farmers associations, traders' groups and labour unions to appraise him of the Cauvery water dispute.

"Through this letter, we seek an appointment to meet and apprise you of the sentiments prevailing in Tamil Nadu and urge you to intervene in this issue immediately," Stalin wrote.

He said the Supreme Court had on 15 February directed the Centre to frame a scheme within six weeks so that the final award delivered by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, which has the status of a decree, is effectively put into operation, and the decades-long dispute is resolved once and for all.

Stalin said that at an all-party meeting chaired by Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswamy, three resolutions were passed of which one was to meet the prime minister to explain the prevailing situation and seek his intervention in constituting the Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

"Furthermore, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly passed a unanimous resolution on 15 March demanding the immediate formation of the CMB. We believe that this unanimous resolution reflects the aspirations and sentiments of the seven-and-a-half crore people of Tamil Nadu.

"It is fair to say that the people of Tamil Nadu have given up hope that the current (state) government will effectively represent their voice or ensure that their rights are protected.

"Therefore, I seek an appointment with you at which all party leaders from Tamil Nadu can apprise you of the looming agricultural crisis in the state, as well as the outpouring of public sentiment because of the non-implementation of the Supreme Court judgment," Stalin said.

The DMK leader also urged Modi to direct the Ministry of Water Resources to withdraw a clarification petition pending before the apex court immediately and set up the CMB without waiting for the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka.