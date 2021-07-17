The study indicated that majority of the clinical cases in the breakthrough were infected with the Delta variant in India. However, the death rate among vaccinated individuals was found to be low

The Delta variant of SARS-COV-2 was the major reason for breakthrough infections during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, but only 9.8 percent cases required hospitalisation and fatality was observed in only 0.4 percent cases, a new study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research has shown.

The study, "Clinical characterization and Genomic analysis of COVID-19 breakthrough infections during second wave in different states of India", is the first such analysis on breakthrough infections post-vaccination. It was published on the preprint server medRxiv on Friday, and is yet to be peer-reviewed, reported the Indian Express.

Breakthrough infections are those cases where a person gets infected even after getting vaccinated.

The study indicated that majority of the clinical cases in the breakthrough were infected with the Delta variant in India. However, the death rate among vaccinated individuals was found to be low.

The researchers tracked 677 individuals from 17 states and Union Territories who contracted the disease even after being vaccinated. Sixty-seven of these cases (9.8 percent) required hospitalization while, three of them died.

"Only 9.8% cases required hospitalization while fatality was observed in only 0.4% cases," the study reported, adding "This clearly suggests that the vaccination does provide reduction in hospital admission and mortality."

The ICMR study is a clinical characterisation and genomic analysis of COVID-19 positive cases who had taken one or two doses of the vaccine before they caught the infection

What are the important findings of the ICMR study