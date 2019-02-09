'Delighted to be back home': Arun Jaitley returns to India after undergoing medical treatment in New York

New Delhi: BJP leader Arun Jaitley returned to India on Saturday after undergoing medical treatment in New York.

"Delighted to be back home" he tweeted upon his return.

Delighted to be back home. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 9, 2019

Jaitley, who is currently a minister without a portfolio, underwent a renal transplant last year at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Although Jaitley was away from India in the past few weeks, he has remained active on Twitter and was regular with his blog posts on Facebook. In his absence, the responsibility of the Finance Ministry was given to Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

