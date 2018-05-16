You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Delhi's St Stephen's College to start admission process from 21 May; applicants may register online at www.ststephens.edu

India FP Staff May 16, 2018 07:36:18 IST

Delhi's prestigious St Stephen's College will begin its admission process from 21 May, the varsity has announced.

A report on The Indian Express said St Stephen's has a separate admission process because it is a religious minority college. As part of the separate process, the college conducts its own written test and an interview schedule for candidates who clear the cut-off marks.

St Stephens College. Courtesy: IBNLive

St Stephens College. Courtesy: IBNLive

The report added that candidates who wish to apply will have to first register on the university admission portal, and pay the admission fee. Using the form number and email ID, students can apply to St Stephens and also Jesus and Mary College, as part of Delhi University.

This comes just a day after Delhi University began online registration for admission to undergraduate courses. The registration process will be completely online this year, and the link for registration will be activated on the official website of the university, www.du.ac.in.

The first cut-off for merit-based courses is expected to be out by 19 June, 2018, although the university may make changes to the schedule later.

The varsity will be wary considering the glitches that marred the online admission process last year. Many applicants had then complained about the slow server which crashed repeatedly, while candidates also faced trouble filling the form.

A Delhi University official was quoted in The Times of India as saying, "The system has been revamped to make it more convenient. The software has been updated and it will let aspirants apply for both merit-based courses and entrance exams through the same form."


Updated Date: May 16, 2018 07:36 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores