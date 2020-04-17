Delhi’s private schools can’t hike fees without govt nod, says Manish Sisodia; asks them not to seek 3-months-fees at a tine

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that private schools in the national capital cannot hike fees without the permission of the government.

Sisodia, citing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s orders, directed private schools to not seek three months’ fee at a time from parents.

He said they can only charge fees for a month.

The deputy CM then clarified that the private schools can charge students only for the monthly tuition fees and nothing else.

सभी प्राइवेट स्कूलों की ज़िम्मेदारी है कि सभी teaching, non-teaching, contract या outsourced स्टाफ की तनख्वाह समय से दें। ये आदेश सभी प्राइवेट स्कूलों(सरकारी ज़मीनों अथवा प्राइवेट ज़मीनों वाले) पर लागू होंगे. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 17, 2020



The schools have also been ordered not to bar any student from taking online classes, in case he or she fails to pay fees.

Sisodia told private schools to pay salaries of teaching, non-teaching, contract and outsourced staff on time.

He clarified that the order applies to both type of private schools – those built on government land and those on private land.

Last month, in view of the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, the Delhi government had decided to promote students of government schools, from nursery to Class 8, to the next class.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government took this decision to promote students under the 'no detention policy'.

The Delhi government had also decided to start online classes for the students of Class 12.

