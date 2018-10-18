Delhi's Patiala House Court accepts Ashish Pandey's surrender plea; ex-BSP MP's son claims to be victim of media trial

Delhi's Patiala House Court accepted the surrender plea submitted by Ashish Pandey, who was seen brandishing a gun and threatening a man outside a five-start hotel in Delhi, ANI reported. Pandey, who is the son of former BSP MLA Rakesh Pandey, was missing since 14 October when the incident occurred outside the Hyatt Regency.

Ashish Pandey has approached Delhi's Patiala House Court for surrender. Aashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey, was seen brandishing a gun outside Hyatt Regency on October 14. pic.twitter.com/y6NJYhf4Yf — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2018

In a video statement, which was tweeted out by journalists, Pandey claimed that he was branded as a wanted criminal by the media and is a victim of a media trial.

“I am being projected like I’m a wanted terrorist and that the police across the nation is looking for me. I am not denying that the incident never took place that night. A lookout circular has been issued against me. I learnt about this two to three days later when the video went viral. However, this entire incident is being shown through one perspective. If you check the CCTV footage, you’ll find who went to the ladies toilet that night and who threatened whom,” he said.

In the video Pandey also claimed that CCTV footage of the events that took place inside the hotel should be examined. He claimed that he was threatened but does not mention any name. He proceeds to say that statements from the security personnel as well as the staff of the hotel should be taken to find out what actually happened.

Further in the video, Pandey said,"“I admit that I did take the gun while getting down from the car for my safety. I didn’t brandish it. It was hanging behind me all the time. There have been allegations that I had threatened that girl. I didn’t even address that girl, she pushed me and made obscene hand gestures. I will share the details with the cops in my statement. I have faith in the judiciary and so I have decided to surrender. There is no history of any police case against me.”

BSP neta’s son #AshishPandey, who invoked national outrage following his gun wielding scenes at Hyatt hotel during a duel with a couple, releases a video ahead of surrender “Hello friends, main Ashish Pandey, aap mujhe pechaan rahe honge..pichle chaar dino se..”#PistolPandey pic.twitter.com/ENpG0E4YcK — Rohan Dua (@rohanduaTOI) October 18, 2018

Earlier, Ritesh Pandey who is a sitting MLA from BSP and Ashish Pandey's relative had issued a statement stating that their family was willing to co-operate in the investigation and had indicated that Ashish may surrender soon.