Delhi's mohalla clinics: Here are the medical tests of which one can avail at these medical centres

Mohalla clinics are neighbourhood clinics set up by Delhi government in 158 locations across the city that provide high-quality primary healthcare at an extremely low cost to previously unserved communities. Diagnosis, medicines and tests are all provided free of cost in mohalla clinics. These are set up either in porta cabins or in rented properties. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been praised for its work in the field of health, has not been able to provide the promised 1,000 mohalla clinics even after four-and-a-half years of rule, as only 191 clinics were operational by March.

Initially, the project was delayed as the AAP government and the lieutenant-general's office were at loggerheads over the clearance of various flagship projects of the party, including mohalla clinics. A majority of these possess swasthya slates — medical devices that perform 33 common medical tests. Each of these costs around Rs 60,000.

The device uploads its data into a cloud-based medical record management system that can be accessed by the patient. It can diagnose blood pressure, blood sugar, heart rate, blood haemoglobin, urine protein and glucose. It also runs tests for diseases like malaria, dengue, hepatitis, HIV and typhoid.

As per government figures from December 2018, around 40 lakh Delhiites have availed of health services at Mohalla Clinics, as of December 2018.

Here is a list of tests available at mohalla clinics:

1. Urine routine- pH, specific gravity, sugar, protein, and microscopy

2. Urine Nicroalbimin

3. Stool routine

4. Stool occult blood

5. Haemoglobin (Hb)

6. Total Leucocytic Count (TLC)

7. Differential Leucocytic Count (DLC)

8. E.S.R.

9. Total Red Cell count with MCV, MCH, MCHC, DRW

10. Complete haemoglobin/CBC, Hb, RBC count and indices, TLC, DLC, Platelet, ESR, Peripheral smear examination

11. Platelet count

12. Reticulocyte count

13. Absolute Eosinophil count

14. Packed Cell Volume

15. Peripheral Smear examination

16. Smear for Malaria parasite

17. Bleeding time

18. Osmotic fragility test

19. Bone marrow smear examination

20. Bone marrow smear examination with iron stain

21. Bone marrow smear examination and cytochemistry

22. Activated partial Thromboplastin Time (APTT)

23. Rapid test for Malaria (card test)

24. WBC cytochemistry for leukemia – complete panel

25. Bleeding disorder panel- PT, APTT, Thrombin Time Fibrinogen, D-Dimer/FDP

26. Factor Assays- Factor IX

27. Platelet Function Test

28. Tests for hypercoagulable states- Protein C, Protein S, Antithrombin

29. Tests for lupus anticoagulant

30. Tests for Antiphospholipid antibody IgG, IgM (for cardiolipin and B2 Glycoprotein)

31. Thalassemia studies (Red Cell indices and Hb HPLC)

32. Tests for Sickling/Hb HPLC

33. Blood group and Rh type

34. Cross match

35. Coomb’s Test (direct)

36. Coomb’s Test (indirect)

37. 3 cell panel- antibody screening for pregnant females

38. 11 cells panel for antibody identification

39. HBs Ag

40. HCV

41. HIV I and II

42. VDRL

43. Rh Antibody titer

44. Platelet concentrate

45. Random Donor Platelet (RDP)

46. Single Donor Platelet (SDP- Aphresis)

47. Routine- H & E

48. Special stain

49. Paraffin section

50. Parraffin section

51. Pap smear

52. Body fluid for malignant cells

53. FNAC

54. FISH

55. Blood Glucose Random

56. 24 hours urine for proteins, sodium, creatinine

57. Blood Urea Nitrogen

58. Serum Creatinine

59. Urine Bile Pigment and Salt

60. Urine Urobilinogen

61. Urine Ketones

62. Urine Occult Blood

63. Urine total proteins

64. Rheumatoid Factor test

65. Bence Jones protein

66. Serum Uric Acid

67. Serum Bilirubin total & direct

68. Serum Iron

69. CRP

70. CRP Quantitative

71. Body Fluid (CSF/Ascitic Fluid etc.) Sugar, Protein, etc.

72. Albumin

73. Creatinine Clearance

74. Serum cholesterol

75. Total Iron Binding Capacity

76. Glucose (fasting & PP)

77. Serum Calcium – Total

78. Serum Calcium – Ionic

79. Serum Phosphorus

80. Total Protein Alb/Glo Ratio

81. IgG

82. IgM

83. IgA

84. ANA

85. Ds DNA

86. SGPT

87. SGOT

88. Serum amylase

89. Serum Lipase

90. Serum Lactate

91. Serum Magnesium

92. Serum Sodium

93. Serum Potassium

94. Serum Ammonia

95. Anemia Profile

96. Serum Testosterone

97. Imprint Smear From Endoscopy

98. Triglyceride

99. Glucose Tolerance Test (GTT)

100. CPK

101. Foetal Haemoglobin (HbF)

102. Prothrombin Time (PT)

103. L>D>H>

104. Alkaline Phosphatase

105. Acid Phosphatase

106. CK MB

107. CK MB Mass

108. Troponin I

109. Troponin T

110. Glucose Phosphate Dehydrogenase (G, ^PD)

111. Lithium

112. Dilantin (phenytoin)

113.Carbamazepine

114. Valproic acid

115.Ferritin

116. Blood gas analysis

117. Blood gas analysis with electrolytes

118. Urine pregnancy test

119. Tests for Antiphospholipid antibodies syndrome

120. Hb A1 C

121. Hb Electrophoresis/ Hb HPLC

122. Kidney Function Test

123. Liver Function Test

124. Lipid Profile (total cholesterol, LDL, HDL, treiglycerides)

125. Serum iron

126. Total Iron Binding Capacity

127. Serum Ferritin

128. Vitamin B12 assay

129. Folic Acid Assay

130. Extended Lipid Profile (total cholesterol, LDL, HDL, treiglycerides, Apo A1, Apo B, Lp(a))

131.Apo A1

132. Apo B

133. Lp (a)

134. CD 3, 4 and 8 counts

135. CD 3, 4 and 8 percentage

136. LDL

137. Homocysteine

138. HB Electrophoresis

139. Serum Electrophoresis

140. Fibrinogen

141. Chloride

142. Magneisum

143. GGTP

144. Lipase

145. Fructosamine

146. Β2 microglobulin

147. Creatinine clearance

148. PSA- Total

149. PSA- Free

150. AFP

151.HCG

152. CA 125

153. CA 15.3

154. Vinyl Mandelic Acid

155. Calcitonin

156. Carcioembryonic antigen (CEA)

157. Immunofluorescnence

158. Direct (Skin and kidney disease)

159. Indirect (antids DNA Anti Smith ANCA)

160. VitD3 assay

161. Serum Protein electrophoresis with immunofixation electrophoresis (IFE)

162. BETA-2 Microglobulin assay

163. Anti-cycliocitrullinated peptide (Anti CCP)

164. Anti-tissue transglutaminase antibody

165. Serum Erythropoetin

166. ACTH

167. T3, T4, TSH

168. T3

169. T4

170. TSH

171. LH

172. FSH

173. Prolactin

174. Cortisol

175. PTH (Paratharmone)

176. C-Peptide

177. Insulin

178. Progesterone

179. 17-DH Progesterone

180. DHEAS

181. Androstenedione

182. Growth Hormone

183. TPO

184. Throglobulin

185. Hydatic Serology

186. Anti-Sperm Antibodies

187. HPV serology

188. Rota Virum serology

189. PCR for HIV

190. Chlamydae antibody

191. Brucella serology

192. Urinary copper

193. Serum homocystine

194. Serum valproatelevel

195. Serum phenol barbitone level

196. Coagulation profile

197. Serum lactate level

198. Basic studies including cell count, protein, sugar, gram stain, India Ink, preparation and smear for AFP

199. Bacterial culture and sensitivity

200. Fungal culture

201. Malignant cells

202. Viral culture

203. Lactate

204. Osmolality urine

205. Osmolality serum

206. Urinary serum

207. Urinary sodium

208. Urinary chloride

209. Urinary potassium

210. Urinary calcium

211. Thyroid binding globulin

212. 24-hour urinary free cortisole

