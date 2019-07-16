Delhi's mohalla clinics: Here are the medical tests of which one can avail at these medical centres

Mohalla clinics are neighbourhood clinics set up by Delhi government in 158 locations across the city that provide high-quality primary healthcare at an extremely low cost to previously unserved communities. Diagnosis, medicines and tests are all provided free of cost in mohalla clinics. These are set up either in porta cabins or in rented properties. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been praised for its work in the field of health, has not been able to provide the promised 1,000 mohalla clinics even after four-and-a-half years of rule, as only 191 clinics were operational by March.
Initially, the project was delayed as the AAP government and the lieutenant-general's office were at loggerheads over the clearance of various flagship projects of the party, including mohalla clinics. A majority of these possess swasthya slates — medical devices that perform 33 common medical tests. Each of these costs around Rs 60,000.
The device uploads its data into a cloud-based medical record management system that can be accessed by the patient. It can diagnose blood pressure, blood sugar, heart rate, blood haemoglobin, urine protein and glucose. It also runs tests for diseases like malaria, dengue, hepatitis, HIV and typhoid.
As per government figures from December 2018, around 40 lakh Delhiites have availed of health services at Mohalla Clinics, as of December 2018.
Here is a list of tests available at mohalla clinics:
1. Urine routine- pH, specific gravity, sugar, protein, and microscopy
2. Urine Nicroalbimin
3. Stool routine
4. Stool occult blood
5. Haemoglobin (Hb)
6. Total Leucocytic Count (TLC)
7. Differential Leucocytic Count (DLC)
8. E.S.R.
9. Total Red Cell count with MCV, MCH, MCHC, DRW
10. Complete haemoglobin/CBC, Hb, RBC count and indices, TLC, DLC, Platelet, ESR, Peripheral smear examination
11. Platelet count
12. Reticulocyte count
13. Absolute Eosinophil count
14. Packed Cell Volume
15. Peripheral Smear examination
16. Smear for Malaria parasite
17. Bleeding time
18. Osmotic fragility test
19. Bone marrow smear examination
20. Bone marrow smear examination with iron stain
21. Bone marrow smear examination and cytochemistry
22. Activated partial Thromboplastin Time (APTT)
23. Rapid test for Malaria (card test)
24. WBC cytochemistry for leukemia – complete panel
25. Bleeding disorder panel- PT, APTT, Thrombin Time Fibrinogen, D-Dimer/FDP
26. Factor Assays- Factor IX
27. Platelet Function Test
28. Tests for hypercoagulable states- Protein C, Protein S, Antithrombin
29. Tests for lupus anticoagulant
30. Tests for Antiphospholipid antibody IgG, IgM (for cardiolipin and B2 Glycoprotein)
31. Thalassemia studies (Red Cell indices and Hb HPLC)
32. Tests for Sickling/Hb HPLC
33. Blood group and Rh type
34. Cross match
35. Coomb’s Test (direct)
36. Coomb’s Test (indirect)
37. 3 cell panel- antibody screening for pregnant females
38. 11 cells panel for antibody identification
39. HBs Ag
40. HCV
41. HIV I and II
42. VDRL
43. Rh Antibody titer
44. Platelet concentrate
45. Random Donor Platelet (RDP)
46. Single Donor Platelet (SDP- Aphresis)
47. Routine- H & E
48. Special stain
49. Paraffin section
50. Parraffin section
51. Pap smear
52. Body fluid for malignant cells
53. FNAC
54. FISH
55. Blood Glucose Random
56. 24 hours urine for proteins, sodium, creatinine
57. Blood Urea Nitrogen
58. Serum Creatinine
59. Urine Bile Pigment and Salt
60. Urine Urobilinogen
61. Urine Ketones
62. Urine Occult Blood
63. Urine total proteins
64. Rheumatoid Factor test
65. Bence Jones protein
66. Serum Uric Acid
67. Serum Bilirubin total & direct
68. Serum Iron
69. CRP
70. CRP Quantitative
71. Body Fluid (CSF/Ascitic Fluid etc.) Sugar, Protein, etc.
72. Albumin
73. Creatinine Clearance
74. Serum cholesterol
75. Total Iron Binding Capacity
76. Glucose (fasting & PP)
77. Serum Calcium – Total
78. Serum Calcium – Ionic
79. Serum Phosphorus
80. Total Protein Alb/Glo Ratio
81. IgG
82. IgM
83. IgA
84. ANA
85. Ds DNA
86. SGPT
87. SGOT
88. Serum amylase
89. Serum Lipase
90. Serum Lactate
91. Serum Magnesium
92. Serum Sodium
93. Serum Potassium
94. Serum Ammonia
95. Anemia Profile
96. Serum Testosterone
97. Imprint Smear From Endoscopy
98. Triglyceride
99. Glucose Tolerance Test (GTT)
100. CPK
101. Foetal Haemoglobin (HbF)
102. Prothrombin Time (PT)
103. L>D>H>
104. Alkaline Phosphatase
105. Acid Phosphatase
106. CK MB
107. CK MB Mass
108. Troponin I
109. Troponin T
110. Glucose Phosphate Dehydrogenase (G, ^PD)
111. Lithium
112. Dilantin (phenytoin)
113.Carbamazepine
114. Valproic acid
115.Ferritin
116. Blood gas analysis
117. Blood gas analysis with electrolytes
118. Urine pregnancy test
119. Tests for Antiphospholipid antibodies syndrome
120. Hb A1 C
121. Hb Electrophoresis/ Hb HPLC
122. Kidney Function Test
123. Liver Function Test
124. Lipid Profile (total cholesterol, LDL, HDL, treiglycerides)
125. Serum iron
126. Total Iron Binding Capacity
127. Serum Ferritin
128. Vitamin B12 assay
129. Folic Acid Assay
130. Extended Lipid Profile (total cholesterol, LDL, HDL, treiglycerides, Apo A1, Apo B, Lp(a))
131.Apo A1
132. Apo B
133. Lp (a)
134. CD 3, 4 and 8 counts
135. CD 3, 4 and 8 percentage
136. LDL
137. Homocysteine
138. HB Electrophoresis
139. Serum Electrophoresis
140. Fibrinogen
141. Chloride
142. Magneisum
143. GGTP
144. Lipase
145. Fructosamine
146. Β2 microglobulin
147. Creatinine clearance
148. PSA- Total
149. PSA- Free
150. AFP
151.HCG
152. CA 125
153. CA 15.3
154. Vinyl Mandelic Acid
155. Calcitonin
156. Carcioembryonic antigen (CEA)
157. Immunofluorescnence
158. Direct (Skin and kidney disease)
159. Indirect (antids DNA Anti Smith ANCA)
160. VitD3 assay
161. Serum Protein electrophoresis with immunofixation electrophoresis (IFE)
162. BETA-2 Microglobulin assay
163. Anti-cycliocitrullinated peptide (Anti CCP)
164. Anti-tissue transglutaminase antibody
165. Serum Erythropoetin
166. ACTH
167. T3, T4, TSH
168. T3
169. T4
170. TSH
171. LH
172. FSH
173. Prolactin
174. Cortisol
175. PTH (Paratharmone)
176. C-Peptide
177. Insulin
178. Progesterone
179. 17-DH Progesterone
180. DHEAS
181. Androstenedione
182. Growth Hormone
183. TPO
184. Throglobulin
185. Hydatic Serology
186. Anti-Sperm Antibodies
187. HPV serology
188. Rota Virum serology
189. PCR for HIV
190. Chlamydae antibody
191. Brucella serology
192. Urinary copper
193. Serum homocystine
194. Serum valproatelevel
195. Serum phenol barbitone level
196. Coagulation profile
197. Serum lactate level
198. Basic studies including cell count, protein, sugar, gram stain, India Ink, preparation and smear for AFP
199. Bacterial culture and sensitivity
200. Fungal culture
201. Malignant cells
202. Viral culture
203. Lactate
204. Osmolality urine
205. Osmolality serum
206. Urinary serum
207. Urinary sodium
208. Urinary chloride
209. Urinary potassium
210. Urinary calcium
211. Thyroid binding globulin
212. 24-hour urinary free cortisole
Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.
Updated Date: Jul 16, 2019 07:48:47 IST