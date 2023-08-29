Delhi's bodybuilder cop Deepak Sharma duped of Rs 51 lakh by woman he met on reality show

Assistant superintendent at Delhi’s Tihar jail, Deepak Sharma has become a victim of fraud and has been duped of Rs 51 lakh by a woman whom he happened to have met at a TV reality show.

Sharma, who is well-known for his passion for bodybuilding was cheated by the woman Rounak Gulia and her husband Ankit Gulia. The couple are said to be professional bodybuilders.

The cop said that he met Rounak Gulia in 2021. The duo convinced Sharma for investing in a health product business and become a brand ambassador with a promise of business gains.

Sharma alleged that he met Rounak Gulia, a national and state wrestling champion, at a reality show called ‘India’s Ultimate Warrior’ on the Discovery Channel.

He further said Rounak Gulia told him that her wrestler husband, Ankit, is a well-known health product entrepreneur and that they were looking for investors.

They both allegedly convinced Sharma to invest Rs 51 lakh in their business and they enticed him with promises of huge profits. However, they later refused to return his money.

Talking to ANI, Sharma said, “This started in February this year. I was supposed to receive return money in April, but I did not get any money.”

Sharma went on to say that he then filed a complaint in Madhu Vihar police station under section 420. “I have also filed a complaint in Bhajanpura police station as the accused took some payment from me near Bhajanpura police station… Some payments that I have made to them are in cash.”

"As far as I know, they are professional cheaters...Earlier, a case of fraud worth Rs 5 crore was also filed against them in Cyber Rohtak in which their anticipatory bail was rejected and they are mentioned as absconding," Sharma said.

The Delhi Police is investigating the matter and are trying to track down the couple.

Deepak Sharma is an influencer and fitness enthusiast who is often likened to Salman Khan's character in the cop-action series 'Dabangg'.