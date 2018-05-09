Delhi's Akbar Road 'renamed' as Maharana Pratap Marg: Police remove poster, await plaint from NDMC

New Delhi: A poster with 'Maharana Pratap Marg' written on it was on Wednesday found pasted on an Akbar Road signboard in Lutyens' Delhi, with the police later removing it.

The road on which residences of several Union ministers, BJP chief Amit Shah as well and the Congress office are situated, falls under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

"No such proposal has been received by the council neither has such renaming been approved. The defacement of the signboard is a law and order issue and the police should take the required action," an NDMC spokesperson said.

So far, nobody has claimed responsibility for the defacement which comes on the birth anniversary of the Mewar warrior.

However, this is not the first time the Akbar Road signboard has been defaced.

In 2016, Akbar Road signboards were defaced and posters of 'Maharana Pratap Marg' were put up. Hindu Sena, a right-wing outfit, had then claimed responsibility for the act.

"Our patrolling staff saw the poster and removed it. We are awaiting a complaint from the NDMC and then will register a case in the matter," a senior Delhi Police official said of the incident.

Two years ago, General VK Singh (retired) had written to the Union Minister for Urban Development, proposing that Akbar Road be renamed Maharana Pratap Road.

NDMC Vice Chairman Karan Singh Tanwar had then said that he would raise the issue before the council but no proposal in this regard was made.

Maharana Pratap was involved in a war with Emperor Akbar after he refused to accept the suzerainty of the Mughals