Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; schools shut till further notice, construction work to resume

The department order also mentioned that all Delhi Government offices, autonomous bodies and corporations will remain closed till 26 November except for the those involved in essential and emergency work

As Delhi’s air quality continues to remain 'very poor', the ban on entry of trucks carrying non-essential commodities in Delhi has been extended till 26 November. Along with that, the provision of work from home for employees in corporations and state government offices has also been extended till 26 November in order to combat air pollution and minimize its effects.

With the above-mentioned order, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has also issued orders to the Delhi Government to close schools and colleges in the capital city until further notice.

However, the ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi has been lifted.

Delhi Government had banned construction and demolition activities till 21 November, owing to Delhi’s poor air quality. Apart from that, all government offices were also closed till 21 November. A meeting was called today, 22 November, by Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai with senior government officers to review the restrictions.

According to the order issued by the environment department, vehicular pollution would cause extensive air pollution, releasing harmful air pollutants. Hence, the department felt the need for a further extension on the ban of trucks in Delhi, except for those trucks which are carrying essential commodities into the city.

The department order also mentioned that all Delhi Government offices, autonomous bodies and corporations will remain closed till 26 November except for the those involved in essential and emergency work. However, work from home will be carried out by all officials.

The department has also urged private offices to carry out work from home to help in improving the city's air quality.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences, along with the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), recorded the overall Air Quality Index of Delhi at 352 which still keeps the capital in the ‘very poor’ air quality category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI on Sunday was recorded as 349.

If a violation of the environment order, issued under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, is done, or any other rules related to it are violated, then a fine of Rs 1 lakh under Section 15 of the said Act, or an imprisonment, or both, will be given to the violator.