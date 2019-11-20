Delhi's air quality plunges to 'very poor' category, likely to worsen in next two days due to western disturbance, says Skymet

New Delhi: The air quality is likely to be in the bad to a very poor category on Wednesday and is likely to worsen even further in the next two days in the Delhi and NCR region, according to Skymet Weather.

According to weather experts from Skymet, the reason behind this is a western disturbance on the western side of Himalayas which is going to impact the flow of air in Delhi-NCR regions.

The reduced flow of air is likely to lead to an increase in the accumulation of pollutants in the region and on 21 and 22 November the situation could worsen even further.

Apart from Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad too are going to be impacted by the worsening air quality.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi had improved since Saturday when it was marked at 357.

