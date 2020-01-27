Delhi's air quality plunges to 'very poor' category, AQI docked at 336 as of Monday morning

New Delhi: After a brief improvement in the air quality of the National Capital, the Air Quality Index (AQI) crippled down to 'very poor' category on Monday with overall AQI docking at 336.

The AQI in the area around Delhi University was recorded 346 at 9 am on Monday which falls under the 'very poor' category. Similarly, Chandni Chowk, Pusa Road, and Lodhi Road had an AQI of 336, 304 and 316, respectively.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

The maximum temperature in Delhi will be 23 degrees Celcius and the minimum will be 8 degrees Celcius.

