Delhi’s air quality improves as wind speed increases, expected to dip from Monday owing to fresh western disturbances

India Press Trust of India Nov 24, 2019 11:57:22 IST

  • Delhi recorded a further improvement in the air quality on Sunday morning due to a slight increase in wind speed

  • The overall air quality index in the city read at 254 at 9.45 am

  • However, pollution is expected to increase again from Monday due to a dip in wind speed under the influence of a fresh western disturbance

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a further improvement in the air quality on Sunday morning due to a slight increase in wind speed.

The overall air quality index in the city read at 254 at 9.45 am, down from 312 at 4 pm on Saturday.

Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) recorded a marginal improvement in the air quality on Saturday due to a slight increase in wind speed.

However, pollution is expected to increase again from Monday due to a dip in wind speed under the influence of a fresh western disturbance.

