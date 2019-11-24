Delhi’s air quality improves as wind speed increases, expected to dip from Monday owing to fresh western disturbances

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a further improvement in the air quality on Sunday morning due to a slight increase in wind speed.

The overall air quality index in the city read at 254 at 9.45 am, down from 312 at 4 pm on Saturday.

Delhi: Air Quality Index (AQI) at 253 ('poor' category) around India Gate. #AirPollution pic.twitter.com/DKD3gDnkZj — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2019

Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) recorded a marginal improvement in the air quality on Saturday due to a slight increase in wind speed.

However, pollution is expected to increase again from Monday due to a dip in wind speed under the influence of a fresh western disturbance.

