Delhi youth arrested for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old, gets booked under POCSO Act

India IANS May 17, 2018 12:37:30 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a youth on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl in the national capital, police said on Wednesday.

Representational image. AFP

The accused, Sonu (25), a resident of Swaroop Nagar was arrested from a north Delhi locality.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the accused tried to lured the nine-year-old victim when she was playing outside her house.

"He took the victim to a washroom of a vacant building where he sexually assaulted her and escaped. The parents later found her from the building with blood-stained clothes," a senior police officer said.

"When they asked the victim about blood, she indicated that something went wrong with her in the washroom. Her parents and the local residents saw blood spots in the washroom and informed the police," the officer said.

During the investigation, the police gathered that the victim was last seen with Sonu near the building.

"The accused was later nabbed from his hideout. He admitted to his crime and has been booked under POCSO Act," he added.

The victim is undergoing treatment in a Jahangirpuri hospital.


