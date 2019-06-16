Delhi witnesses sudden change in weather as light rains lower temperature; MeT dept forecasts thunderstorm, dust storm today

Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather on Sunday morning after days of scorching heat. The city woke up to overcast skies and a breezy Sunday, with the minimum temperature settling at 28° Celsius, normal for the season.

On Saturday, it was burning hot as usual, when the mercury in Delhi hit a maximum temperature of 43.4° Celsius, four notches above the season's average.

Some light rain accompanied by a strong breeze in the past 24 hours brought some relief to the National Capital. The India Meteorological Department has also warned of possible thunderstorms or dust storms, as well as more light rain, later in the day.

The MeT department also forecast a cloudy sky and said the maximum temperature will hover around 41° Celsius.

At 8.30 am on Sunday, the relative humidity was 54 percent, a MeT department official said.

Rainfall will be much welcome in Delhi as the monsoon has been projected to delayed well beyond normal this year. The rains are expected to hit North India by as late as the first week of July.

According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet, Delhi witnessed the longest period of heatwave this season due to the prolonged dry period from 1 to 13 June. This made the region the driest in the country, with its cumulative rainfall deficiency mounting to 100 percent.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4° Celsius, and the minimum temperature was 27.8° Celsius.

With inputs from agencies

