Delhi will have its own education board from 2021-2022, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi will soon have its own state education board, announced Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. Once formed, the board will include around 20 to 25 schools for the academic session 2021-22.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the decision was taken in a cabinet meeting on Saturday. Declaring the news, Kejriwal said that there are nearly 1,000 government schools and 1,700 private schools in Delhi. Unlike other states where government schools are divided among the central education board and state board, all government schools in Delhi are affiliated with CBSE.

The case is the same for most private schools as well. The report added that when 20 to 25 schools will be included in the Delhi state education board, their affiliation with CBSE will be cancelled. Kejriwal said that discussions will be held with school teachers and principals to decide upon the first schools to get affiliated with the new board.

The board is going to be called the Delhi Board of School Education, the chief minister announced during the press briefing.

'दिल्ली बोर्ड ऑफ स्कूल एजुकेशन' की स्थापना दिल्ली की शिक्षा व्यवस्था में हो रहे क्रांतिकारी परिवर्तन को नई ऊंचाइयों की तरफ़ लेकर जाएगा | — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 6, 2021

“The focus will not be on learning by rote. It will be on understanding (of concepts) and personality development," he further said.

Speaking about the assessment, the minister mentioned that the capabilities of the students will be assessed on the basis of their performance throughout the year.

"We hope that all schools will voluntarily get affiliated to this board within four to five years," Kejriwal added.

The portal also pointed out that the Delhi government has been formulating plans for setting up a separate board for quite a few years now. The Kejriwal-led government had created two committees last year who were responsible to come up with the framework for the formation of the state education board. The curriculum and various schemes in line were also formulated.