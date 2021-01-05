India

'Delhi will become world-class Capital': Centre welcomes SC verdict on Central Vista; 'travesty', says Congress

In a majority verdict of 2:1, the Supreme Court upheld the environmental clearance and notification for change in land use for the Central Vista project

FP Staff January 05, 2021 14:38:58 IST
'Delhi will become world-class Capital': Centre welcomes SC verdict on Central Vista; 'travesty', says Congress

The proposed new Parliament building. Image courtesy: Twitter/@LokSabhaSectt

Reacting to the Supreme Court's verdict giving a go-ahead to the Central Vista redevelopment project, the Centre said that it will pave the way for Delhi to become a 'world class capital city'. Several Opposition leaders, on the other hand, have termed the project a 'travesty' and severely criticised the apex court's order.

In a majority verdict of 2:1, the Supreme Court upheld the environmental clearance and notification for change in land use for the Central Vista project.

Responding to the verdict, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, whose ministry is executing the ambitious project, said, "We welcome the judgement of the Hon’ble Supreme Court giving the go ahead for the ambitious Central Vista Project. Central Govt has always been sensitive to environmental concerns and will continue to adhere to the highest standards during the period of construction. Delhi is on course to becoming a world-class capital city and in the first step by the time nation completes 75 years of its Independence in 2022 a new Parliament building will be ready reflecting the aspirations of new India."

In a series of tweets, Puri also said that Congress leaders had expressed the need for a new Parliament building when the UPA was in power.

Other BJP leaders also welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict.

On the other hand, Congress leaders questioned the need for the project at a time of economic hardship, and at a time when the country is battling the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Several Twitter users also hailed Justice Sanjiv Khanna for his dissenting judgment in the case.

Justice Khanna agreed with the other two judges Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari on the issue of the awarding of the project. He, however, disagreed with the judgment on change of land use and on grant of environmental clearance for the project.

On a similar note, lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan said, "No surprise, given its recent track record that the SC upholds the 14K Crore Central Vista redevelopment project! Kudos to Justice Sanjiv Khanna for his dissent on change of land use."

What is the Central Vista project?

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista — the nation's power corridor — envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat and revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

According to the government's latest proposal for the redevelopment of the Central Vista, the prime minister's new residential complex will have 10 four-storey buildings with a maximum height of 12 metres.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which is executing the project, has revised the estimated cost from Rs 11,794 crore to Rs 13,450 crore.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: January 05, 2021 14:38:58 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Farmers' Protest Updates: Tomar says hopeful of resolution soon; call on Centre's talks offer tomorrow, say groups
India

Farmers' Protest Updates: Tomar says hopeful of resolution soon; call on Centre's talks offer tomorrow, say groups

Farmers' Protest Updates: At a presser on Delhi's Singh border, farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhi said a decision on Centre's letter for talks will be taken on Wednesday after a meeting with farmers leaders from across the country

Nepal political crisis: Constitutional bench set to hear over dozen petitions challenging KP Oli's move to dissolve Parliament
World

Nepal political crisis: Constitutional bench set to hear over dozen petitions challenging KP Oli's move to dissolve Parliament

Nepal plunged into a political crisis after President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the Parliament and announced dates for mid-term elections at the recommendation of prime minister KP Oli on Sunday, sparking protests from a section of the ruling party and various opposition parties, including Nepali Congress

Donald Trump says he will 'fight like hell' to hold on to presidency, urges Republican lawmakers to reverse election loss
World

Donald Trump says he will 'fight like hell' to hold on to presidency, urges Republican lawmakers to reverse election loss

Electoral voters won by President-elect Joe Biden are 'not gonna take this White House!' Trump proclaimed as supporters cheered at an outdoor rally in Georgia on Monday night