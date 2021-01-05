'Delhi will become world-class Capital': Centre welcomes SC verdict on Central Vista; 'travesty', says Congress

In a majority verdict of 2:1, the Supreme Court upheld the environmental clearance and notification for change in land use for the Central Vista project

Reacting to the Supreme Court's verdict giving a go-ahead to the Central Vista redevelopment project, the Centre said that it will pave the way for Delhi to become a 'world class capital city'. Several Opposition leaders, on the other hand, have termed the project a 'travesty' and severely criticised the apex court's order.

Responding to the verdict, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, whose ministry is executing the ambitious project, said, "We welcome the judgement of the Hon’ble Supreme Court giving the go ahead for the ambitious Central Vista Project. Central Govt has always been sensitive to environmental concerns and will continue to adhere to the highest standards during the period of construction. Delhi is on course to becoming a world-class capital city and in the first step by the time nation completes 75 years of its Independence in 2022 a new Parliament building will be ready reflecting the aspirations of new India."

In a series of tweets, Puri also said that Congress leaders had expressed the need for a new Parliament building when the UPA was in power.

His memory is indeed fickle but his vociferous opposition to the proposed new Parliament building which is part of the Central Vista Project is baffling.

This is not surprising since his party leadership has for a long time abandoned people’s hopes & aspirations. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 5, 2021

Other BJP leaders also welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict.

Tough day ahead for Liberals. Supreme Court gave a go-ahead to the redevelopment plan of the Central Vista project. Bill Gates praised India’s 'leadership in scientific innovation’, when opposition is busy attacking approval of COVID-19 vaccines. — Babulal Marandi (@yourBabulal) January 5, 2021

On the other hand, Congress leaders questioned the need for the project at a time of economic hardship, and at a time when the country is battling the novel coronavirus outbreak.

SC gives go ahead for #CentralVista Project. It is a travesty that when the govt's priority should have been to vaccinate every Indian as soon as possible, it prefers to splurge taxpayer money on a Rs 20,000 cr vanity project which won't benefit the common man in the slightest! — Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) January 5, 2021

But what about the mighty tents that farmers are using to protect themselves from cold? That's a bigger concern than the petty 20k crore Central Vista !! https://t.co/whTMejoy5M — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) January 5, 2021

Several Twitter users also hailed Justice Sanjiv Khanna for his dissenting judgment in the case.

Justice Khanna agreed with the other two judges Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari on the issue of the awarding of the project. He, however, disagreed with the judgment on change of land use and on grant of environmental clearance for the project.

Justice Khanna - your uncle would have been proud of you today....#CentralVista pic.twitter.com/wOnJcpnKJI — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) January 5, 2021

On a similar note, lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan said, "No surprise, given its recent track record that the SC upholds the 14K Crore Central Vista redevelopment project! Kudos to Justice Sanjiv Khanna for his dissent on change of land use."

What is the Central Vista project?

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista — the nation's power corridor — envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat and revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

According to the government's latest proposal for the redevelopment of the Central Vista, the prime minister's new residential complex will have 10 four-storey buildings with a maximum height of 12 metres.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which is executing the project, has revised the estimated cost from Rs 11,794 crore to Rs 13,450 crore.

With inputs from PTI